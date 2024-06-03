The death toll in the wild mushroom poisoning incident at Saphai village in Thadlaskein block, West Jaiñtia Hills district, has risen to four after another victim succumbed on June 2.

The latest victim has been identified as Anna Suchiang, who had initially been admitted to the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) hospital in Jowai along with her husband, Over Sutnga, and their adopted daughter, Niwanshwa Kanai. However, Suchiang and her husband were later shifted to NEIGRIHMS on the night of June 1 due to their critical condition. Suchiang lost her life, while Over Sutnga remains in a critical state.

Earlier on June 1, three minor children from the same family – Wansalan Suchiang (14), Kitlangki Suchiang (10), and Riwanka Suchiang (8) – had passed away at the MCH hospital in Jowai after consuming the poisonous wild mushrooms.

Their mother, Jumonlang Suchiang (43), was referred to NEIGRIHMS along with her 10-month-old son, and both remain in a critical condition.

In another case, members of the Shadap family – Ribaitki Shadap, Shanmi Shadap, and Sah Shadap – are also battling for their lives at the MCH hospital in Jowai after consuming the toxic mushrooms.