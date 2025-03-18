Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has extended an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the family of a 13-year-old student from the state who tragically passed away due to suspected food poisoning in Karnataka. Expressing his condolences, Sangma assured support for the bereaved family and pledged to cover the medical expenses of other affected children.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister wrote, “Pained to learn the passing of another young boy from Meghalaya in Karnataka. My deepest condolences to the family. Our Government will extend ex-gratia of ₹3 lakhs to the next of kin and also take care of the medical expenditure of all the ailing children. Our team is in Karnataka to assist the families in this difficult time. Prayers for their recovery.”

Following the incident, a two-member official team from Meghalaya has been sent to Karnataka to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student’s death. The officials—Sub-Inspector of Schools and Sub-Divisional School Education Officer P. Sunn, along with District MIS, PM-POSHAN, Shillong, R. Kharsyntiew—will look into the matter.

The deceased student, identified as Khrehlang Khongtani from Lyndem village under Pynursla Civil Subdivision, was a Class VI student. He was among 30 students who fell critically ill after consuming leftover food from Holi celebrations at an unauthorized hostel run by a private school in T Kagepura village, Mandya district, Karnataka. The affected students suffered from severe vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration, with many requiring hospitalization.

Khrehlang’s body was brought back to his home village on Monday, March 17 evening.