Anti-infiltration drive in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills screens over 1,800 workers

A sustained crackdown by the Special Squad of the Anti-Infiltration Directorate in West Garo Hills has led to the verification of more than 1,800 labourers over the past year, as authorities intensify efforts to curb the presence of illegal and unregistered workers in the district.

Between July 2024 and October 29, 2025, officials verified 554 registered labourers, 1,240 unregistered workers, and 245 local labourers during operations across construction sites and other vulnerable areas. The checks were conducted in coordination with the Labour Department and other agencies.

District police officials said the drive has helped detect a considerable number of unregistered and suspected illegal migrants lacking valid work documents. They reiterated that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating labour or immigration rules.

Authorities urged employers and contractors to ensure proper verification and registration of all workers before employment. The public has also been asked to report any suspicious activity or the presence of undocumented labourers to the nearest police station, outpost, or the Police Control Room in Tura.

Officials confirmed that the anti-infiltration drive will continue on a regular basis to ensure lawful employment practices and uphold security in the district.