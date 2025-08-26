Meghalaya police bust inter-state heroin supply, two arrested in East Jaintia Hills

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Jaintia Hills District Police conducted a successful operation at Umkiang Police Patrol Post on August 25, leading to the seizure of 137.86 grams of heroin and the arrest of two drug suppliers.

Based on credible intelligence, the police intercepted a vehicle carrying illegal narcotics from Silchar, Assam, to Shillong.

During the operation, Hajrat Umar (28), resident of Kaliachak, Malda, West Bengal, was apprehended along with 11 soap boxes containing heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 60 lakh in the illegal market, and two mobile phones.

Subsequently, another individual involved in the inter-state drug supply, Phulchand Ali of Lum Survey Ajmera, Shillong, was also arrested. Both suspects are believed to be part of a larger organised crime syndicate engaged in narcotics trafficking.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Lumshnong Police Station, and further investigations are ongoing. The police have commended the prompt action of the ANTF in preventing the illicit transport of drugs in the region.