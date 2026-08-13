‘Anything is possible’: Polish guitarist Marcin shares the stage with Meghalaya’s homegrown musicians

Polish guitarist and composer Marcin Patrzałek performed in Shillong on the evening of August 12, sharing the stage with musicians from Meghalaya’s grassroots music scene as part of his Art of Guitar Tour 2026.

The concert at the Lariti Performing Centre in Mawkasiang featured performances by artistes associated with the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme (CM-MGMP), including Riffoff winner Leo Boys, Larger Than 90, Chegim Durama and LB King.

The line-up brought together musicians from different parts of the state. Chegim Durama, the CM-MGMP’s Achiever of the Month in the Music Edition from the Garo Hills, performed alongside Leo Boys from the Khasi Hills and Larger Than 90 from the Jaintia Hills.

Marcin took the stage at 8.30 pm, delivering a set built around his trademark percussive guitar style. His performance combined fingerstyle guitar, layered acoustic and electric sounds and mantra-like vocals, drawing a strong response from the audience.

Encouraging Meghalaya’s young musicians, Marcin said that geographical location should not limit their ambitions.

“No matter where you are, anything is possible,” he told the audience, adding that music could be created “alone in a room” or even “in a shaded corner outside”.

Marcin also thanked the people of Meghalaya for the reception he received during his visit and said Shillong had a special place in his heart.

Ahead of the concert, the international artiste interacted with local musicians and emerging performers, providing them an opportunity to exchange ideas with an artiste known for combining percussive and fingerstyle guitar techniques with electronic and orchestral elements.

The collaboration was part of the CM-MGMP's efforts to create more opportunities for musicians from the state. The programme has also sought to support local artistes through performance opportunities at tourist destinations, including busking gigs that allow musicians to earn while adding to the visitor experience.

The Meghalaya leg of the tour consequently served as a platform for local musicians to perform alongside an internationally recognised artiste, while giving them exposure to different approaches to music and performance.

The event was organised with the support of the Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, and the CM-MGMP under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The concert also highlighted Shillong's long-standing association with music, with the city continuing to host a wide range of bands, independent musicians, choirs and performers.