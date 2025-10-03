Armenian, Polish troupes bring traditional folk performances to Shillong festival

International artists from Armenia and Poland captivated audiences at the 9th India International Folk Festival, marking a significant cultural exchange in Meghalaya.

The event, held at LARITI Multipurpose Hall in Mawkasiang on October 2, brought together performers from two countries separated by thousands of miles yet united through artistic expression. Hay Astger (Armenian Stars), Nane Folk Dance Ensemble from Armenia, and Ziemia Bydgoska from Poland travelled specifically to showcase their nations' heritage through music and dance.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Zonal Office for North East, working alongside Meghalaya's Department of Arts & Culture, coordinated the festival as part of nationwide celebrations held simultaneously in New Delhi and other Indian cities.

The timing coincides with ICCR's 75th anniversary year, during which the organisation plans to send three Meghalaya cultural troupes abroad. The acclaimed Shillong Chamber Choir will represent the state and country in London this December.

Earlier, on September 26, the State Central Library at IGP hosted a painting competition exploring the theme "Seva Parv-Vision of Viksit Bharat Ke Rang Kala ke Sang," focusing on culture and tradition.

The North East Zone Cultural Centre, under the Ministry of Culture, partnered with the state's Arts & Culture Department to organise the event, which drew 41 participants across three categories.

Professional category winner Balaiamon Kharngap Kynta led a field of 10 adult artists, while Fasterfield Ryntathiang topped the college division. Among 21 school participants, Nelsynthel Sitlhou claimed first place.

The Director of Arts & Culture for Meghalaya presided over the closing ceremony, commending participants for their creativity and urging continued participation in cultural programs. Three additional school students—Sanikanan Challam, Smaran Nath, and Tanushree Choudhury—received consolation prizes for their efforts.