Army deploys in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills amid poll violence

Army has been deployed in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district following deadly clashes that left two persons dead in firing by security forces.

Officials said security forces opened fire to disperse violent mobs after clashes erupted between two groups amid rising tension during the nomination process.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the incident occurred in the Chibinang area following a confrontation between tribal and non-tribal groups.

“The incident took place in the Chibinang area, where a clash broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups,” Sangma said.

Two people were killed in a firing by security forces as authorities attempted to control the situation.

The Army was later deployed in the district at the request of the civil administration to help restore order.

“Army columns deployed in West Garo Hills on the request of civil administration and conducting a flag march,” Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat said.

He, however, declined to share details such as how many columns have been engaged to restore peace in the area.

Officials said a column of the Army usually consists of around 60 to 80 personnel.

Security has been strengthened in the area as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.