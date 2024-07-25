A man posing as an Indian Army captain was apprehended in Shillong on July 22, raising concerns about potential espionage activities. The suspect, identified as Sar Chehon Rongpi from Karbi Anglong District in Assam, was caught roaming military installations while donning an army uniform.

Army officials grew suspicious of Rongpi at a canteen in Headquarters 101 Area when he failed to produce valid identification. Upon questioning, the impersonator's story quickly unravelled as he provided conflicting information about his unit affiliation.

A search of Rongpi's mobile phone uncovered a trove of sensitive military data, including photographs and videos of convoys, weapons, and various restricted areas. This discovery heightened fears that the suspect may have been engaged in intelligence-gathering activities.

According to the First Information Report filed by an official, Rongpi is repeatedly infiltrating the HQ 101 Area through different entry points, each time presenting himself as an Assam Regimental Centre captain.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger confirmed that Rongpi was transferred to the Jhalupara police outpost on July 23 night for further investigation. Authorities are now scrambling to determine how the impersonator gained access to multiple secure locations and assess the potential impact on national security.