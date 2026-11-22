Around 4,500 runners from 30 states and Union Territories participated in the sixth edition of the Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2026 in Shillong on Sunday, November 22 with athletes, Armed Forces personnel and fitness enthusiasts competing across three categories despite inclement weather.

Organised at the Headquarters of the Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor under the banner of the Centre's Fit India Movement, the event brought together participants from across the country to promote physical fitness, endurance, sportsmanship and national integration.

The annual marathon featured three race categories — 21 km 'Cloud Chase', 10 km 'Pine Path' and 5 km 'Crystal Stream'. The scenic route through Laitkor in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district provided the setting for the event, which witnessed participation from professional athletes, young runners, fitness enthusiasts and citizens.

The 21 km race was flagged off by Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, along with other distinguished guests. The 10 km and 5 km races were flagged off by senior Assam Rifles officers and representatives of participating organisations.

In the 21 km men's category, Panchana Bera secured the first position with a timing of 1 hour, 8 minutes and 10 seconds, while Munni Devi won the women's category, completing the race in 1 hour, 24 minutes and 34 seconds.

In the 10 km category, Ravi Chaudhury emerged winner in the men's section with a timing of 31 minutes and 35 seconds. Ruby Kashyap secured the women's title, finishing the race in 36 minutes and 43 seconds.

The event featured cash prizes worth Rs 25 lakh across different categories, along with consolation prizes to encourage wider participation and recognise sporting achievements. Participants were also presented with medals, certificates and commemorative T-shirts.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, Mehtab Singh Deswal, attended the event as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. He appreciated the participants for their enthusiasm, determination and competitive spirit.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Lakhera underscored the importance of physical fitness, discipline and healthy living. He said the half marathon was not merely a sporting competition but also a platform to bring people together, encourage community participation and strengthen national unity.

Launched in 2021, the Assam Rifles Half Marathon has grown into a major annual sporting event in the Northeast, with a focus on promoting fitness, healthy lifestyles and national integration.