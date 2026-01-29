Asia’s cleanest village Mawlynnong to shut doors to day tourists on Sundays

Mawlynnong, the picturesque village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district widely acclaimed as Asia’s cleanest village, will remain closed to single-day tourists on Sundays from January 2026 onwards following a decision by the local village council, or Dorbar.

The Dorbar announced that all visitor-related activities in Mawlynnong will be suspended every Sunday, with the village remaining open to tourists from Monday to Saturday. As part of the decision, all tourism-linked services, including restaurants, shops, stalls and public toilets, will also remain closed on Sundays.

Explaining the rationale, the Dorbar said Sunday is a day of religious observance for most residents, with a majority attending church services for most of the day. As a result, villagers are unable to offer hospitality or other services to visitors, which often leads to inconvenience for tourists.

The village council said the restriction is also aimed at preventing dissatisfaction among visitors, particularly elderly tourists, and avoiding situations that could adversely affect Mawlynnong’s reputation as a major tourist destination.

However, the Dorbar clarified that the restriction will not apply to tourists staying overnight in guest houses or homestays during the weekdays and extending their stay into Sunday, or those checking in on Sunday nights. In such cases, the responsibility of providing services will lie with the respective accommodation owners.

Officials said Mawlynnong is not the only tourist destination in Meghalaya to adopt such a measure. Several other locations, including the popular Nongjrong sunrise village, have also introduced similar restrictions by discouraging or banning single-day visits on Sundays, based on decisions taken by local community bodies.

The move reflects a growing trend in Meghalaya where local communities are seeking to balance tourism with religious, cultural and social priorities while ensuring a better experience for visitors.