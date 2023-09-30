As the discussions concerning the border between Meghalaya and Assam continues, the Chief Minister’s Level Talk is scheduled to take place today in Guwahati.

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, and Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, will convene the CM-Level meeting at the State Guest House in Khanapara, Assam, at 11 A.M.

This meeting signifies the commencement of the second phase of discussions at the Chief Minister’s Level, aimed at addressing the ongoing Border Talks between the two states. This follows the convening of Regional Committees from both states, which have already held their respective meetings.

During the first phase, both states successfully reached an understanding and resolved disputes in six out of the 12 contested areas. This agreement was achieved during a meeting in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi in March. The resolved areas encompass Tarabari, Hahim, Pilangkata, Khanapara, Ratacheera, and Gijang, totaling approximately 36.79 square kilometers.

However, the second phase involves areas that are considered to be more "complicated." The six remaining areas of differences includes - Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah, Block 1 & Block II, and Psiar-Khanduli. These areas remain focal points for continued discussions between the two states.