Assam dominate North East badminton team finals, Meghalaya shuttlers reach quarter-finals

Assam dominated the team championship finals at the North East Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship 2026, winning all four titles on offer at the JN Indoor Stadium on September 17.

Assam defeated Arunachal Pradesh 2-0 in the boys’ team final, while their men’s team beat Manipur 3-1. In the girls’ and women’s finals, Assam overcame Mizoram 2-1 and 3-0 respectively.

The women’s title was secured by an Assam side led by international shuttler Ashmita Chaliha, a gold medallist at the 2024 Asia Team Championships.

Meghalaya found success in the individual championships during the evening session, with several players featuring in the Round of 16.

Fourth seed Netania T Tariang produced a dominant performance in the girls’ U-19 category, defeating Sikkim’s Choying Tsepel Tamang 15-2, 15-3. Meghalaya’s Sneha Chettri, however, lost to Mizoram’s Lalnunhluni 15-12, 15-13.

The Kharbuki brothers, Raynell and Gavin, also progressed. Raynell defeated Sikkim’s Porvash Prasad 15-4, 15-10 to book his place in the quarter-finals.

After falling behind in the second game, Raynell recovered to close out the match. He then joined the gallery to support his younger brother Gavin, who secured a 15-6, 10-15, 15-7 win over Mizoram’s Lalpekhluzuala.

Lalpekhluzuala appeared to be struggling with discomfort from the second game after falling on court, but continued the contest. Gavin responded strongly in the deciding game to seal the win.

Other Meghalaya players, including Elsarica Umdor, Pratiksha Joshi, Benhanan Kharwanlang and Gitchiak Bregim A Sangma, were scheduled to play their Round of 16 matches later in the evening.

The team finals took place during the morning session. Assam’s boys secured their title without dropping a match, while the girls’ final went to a deciding third match after Mizoram won the doubles following Assam’s opening singles victory.

The men’s final was played over a best-of-five format. Manipur took the opening singles before Assam won two singles and the doubles to complete a 3-1 comeback victory.

Assam completed their clean sweep in the women’s final, defeating Mizoram 3-0.