A delegation of the Khasi Students' Union comprising Donald V Thabah (General Secretary, KSU CEC), Iashan Borlang Mukhim (Assistant Organising Secretary, KSU CEC) & Badonkupar Nongbri (Assistant Organising Secretary, KSU CEC) attended the Mising Youth Festival in Gogamukh, Dhemaji in Assam on the 5th of February 2023 under invitation from the Takam Mising Porin Kebang or All Mising Students' Union and Mising Youth Festival Central Committee.

The festival was held to commemorate the golden jubilee of the TMPK and to bring the Mising Youths under one platform.

About 90,000 members of the Mising community from Dhemaji, Jonai, Pasighat, Sivasagar, and Dibrugarh attended the festival.

Also Read: Assam: Gohpur gears up for Mising harvest festival 'Ali Aye Ligang'

The KSU, in its speech, extends its support to the Mising community in its movement to include the Mising homeland and all its territories under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Currently, the Mising community is governed by the Mising Autonomous Council under the State Act.

The festival was attended by important personalities such as Sonam Wangchuk, a reformist, educationist and earth architecture innovator; Ranoj Pegu, Assam minister in charge of Education; Prasanta Rajguru, Chief Editor Prag News, Aditya Khakhlari, GS All Assam Tribal Sangha; All Manipur Students' Union, Twipra Students' Federation, Garo Students' Union, All Dimasa Students' Union, Karbi Students' Association and Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharya, Advisor NESO.

The Mising community has been organising MYF since 1996, with a motto to preserve, promote and enrich its art, culture and traditions.

This festival is the right platform to discuss the socio-economic condition among others in the community.