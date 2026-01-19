Assam labourer dies in illegal coal mine in Meghalaya, probe ordered

An alleged case of illegal coal mining has claimed another life in Meghalaya, with a labourer from Assam dying after collapsing at a mine site in East Jaintia Hills district, police said on November 18.

The deceased, identified as 48-year-old Mosaid Ali of Jamuna Moudanga in Assam’s Hojai district, was working at an illegal coal mine at Umthe village when he collapsed on January 14, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said.

Ali was rushed to the Sutnga community health centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Following the incident, police sealed the mine and ordered an investigation into the circumstances leading to the death.

The matter has drawn the attention of Justice (Retd) BP Katakey, appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to monitor illegal coal mining and transportation in the state. He has sought a detailed report from the police on the incident.

The death has once again raised concerns over the continued operation of illegal coal mines in the state, despite a ban on rat-hole mining imposed by the National Green Tribunal. Social worker Agnes Kharshiing said such incidents show that illegal mining and coal transportation remain widespread in Meghalaya.