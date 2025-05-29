A man from Assam has been arrested in connection with two separate incidents of alleged sexual assault on schoolgirls in Shillong, following public outrage sparked by a viral video. Himan Gogoi, 24, of Jorhat, was apprehended by East Khasi Hills Police on May 28 in a joint operation with Assam Police.

The investigation began after a video circulated online showing a masked man lifting a schoolgirl’s skirt and taking photographs in the Umsohsun area of Shillong. The footage, recorded on May 23 around 6:35 am near the lane leading to YWCA, led to an FIR being filed at Lumdiengjri Police Station under Sections 76/79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 11/12 of the POCSO Act.

A second incident, reported near Dreamland in Police Bazar on May 19 between 7:15 and 7:30 am, involved another schoolgirl and resulted in a separate FIR at Sadar Police Station under Sections 7/8 of the POCSO Act. Both cases have been classified as Special Report cases due to their sensitive nature.

A special investigation team was formed on May 26, and within days, the accused was traced to Bamkukurachua village under Teok Police Station in Assam. During the arrest, authorities seized his mobile phone and other evidence. Gogoi is also a suspect in a separate case registered under the BNS at Teok Police Station.

He will be produced before a district court in Jorhat for transit remand before being brought to Shillong for further legal proceedings.