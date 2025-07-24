Assam man arrested with over 373 kg of cannabis in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills

The Meghalaya Police seized over 373 kg of cannabis and arrested an Assam resident in East Jaintia Hills district, on July 23 evening.

According to officials, the accused—who hails from Goalpara in Assam—was apprehended by personnel of the Umkiang Police Patrol Post based on specific intelligence inputs. Acting swiftly, the team intercepted a vehicle in the Damcherra area near the Assam-Meghalaya border and recovered multiple bundles of cannabis weighing 373.61 kg.

Police said the consignment originated in Tripura and was intended for delivery in Shillong. The accused was transporting the contraband when he was caught.

Authorities have launched a deeper investigation into the network behind the trafficking route, which appears to span across multiple northeastern states.