Meghalaya Deputy CM Prestone Tyngsong on September 29 informed that the three regional committees constituted for border talks between Meghalaya and Assam will meet soon with all the stakeholders soon before conducting a joint inspection of the remaining six areas of differences.

The three regional committees constituted by the state government will meet stakeholders including the traditional heads and autonomous district councils (ADCs) inspection to the remaining six areas of difference.

“Very soon maybe after Puja holidays, we will start sitting but, as I said first, members of the regional committees will sit and work out as to when should we invite the direct stakeholders be it headmen/syiems or be it ADCs – as they are part of the committees. Once that is done we will go again to the ground for inspection”, said Tyngsong.

On September 26, the state government constituted three regional committees to examine the present status of the remaining six areas of difference shared with Assam and to submit their report within a period of 45 days.

The six areas include Langpih in West Khasi Hills District, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah, Block-II in Ri Bhoi district, and Block-I, Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district.

The six-member regional committee for Ri Bhoi District is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, the regional committee for West Khasi Hills District by cabinet minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and the regional committee for West Jaintia Hills District by cabinet minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

When asked, Tynsong said one cannot just say the regional committees will be able to complete the exercise within 45 days.

“This is because when you have to sit with the stakeholders it may take 10 meetings, 6 meetings, or 5 meetings. Therefore, I can’t say exactly whether we will be able to complete it or not but of course, a notification had requested us to please submit our report within 45 days,” he stated.

Stating that talk has to start, the deputy chief minister said, “I will not like to presume but we are very positive that if we can solve the first phase why not the second phase. We should be able to resolve and come to a final conclusion about this, we do hope that.”

When asked about the non-inclusion of the KHADC chief in the two regional committees, which have areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Council, Tynsong justified that the KHADC deputy CEM and EM have been included as members of the two committees.

He, however, said if need be, they will include more members. He said as far as the inclusion of JHADC CEM is concerned was because he was looking after the areas under the regional committee for West Jaintia Hills.