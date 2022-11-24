The Centre has agreed to the demand of Meghalaya for a CBI inquiry into the Mukroh village firing incident on November 22, in which 6 people were killed in firing by Assam Police of which 5 were from Meghalaya and one was Assam forest guard.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with his cabinet ministers on November 24 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised the latter of the incident on the Assam- Meghalaya border and pressed for a CBI enquiry.

Conrad was accompanied by Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, PHE Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, and C&RD Minister Hamletson Dohling.

Incidentally, the Government of Assam has also requested a CBI enquiry into the matter as the incident took place between two neighbouring states.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Sangma said statements have come from the Chief Minister of Assam that “the entire incident of the shooting that took place was unprovoked and there was excess use of power by Police from Assam.”

“Keeping that in mind, we have requested the Government of India to constitute a Central agency inquiry into this ensure incident that took place, either through CIA or NIA or any appropriate agency so that the truth can come out. And more importantly, action is taken against those responsible for this inhuman act. The Hon’ble Union Home Minister has given us the assurance that he will constitute an inquiry under a central agency and the order for that should be coming any time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sangma said the delegation shared with the Union Home Minister that the root cause of the tension that has been building up in the area and the other areas has to do with the long-pending border issue between Assam and Meghalaya.

“Different incidents have led to the situation becoming tenser which ultimately led to the situation where the incident happened in Mukroh. Therefore, it is imperative that all efforts should be made to ensure that the border dispute is settled,” the CM said adding that “With the incident at Mukroh, the ongoing border talks with Assam has hit a hurdle and there is a lot of areas where trust has to be rebuilt and therefore the intervention of Government of India is necessary to this end.”

He further said a discussion was also held on the safety and security of the people in the border area, especially in sensitive and disputed zones. He said the delegation urged the Government of India to initiate a process for both State Governments to come together to ensure such incidents do not reoccur in the future.

He also stressed to the Union Home Minister for the support of the Centre to ensure that the basic supply of essential commodities should not be disrupted and for the cooperation of neighbouring states for the same.

“Discussions also held on other matters like the demand for inclusion of Khasi & Garo languages in the VIII Schedule, implementation of ILP & to allow the Govt. to go ahead with the MRSSA,” he said.