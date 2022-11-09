Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has informed that the first round of talks of the second phase of the border talks will be held this month, i.e November 2022 with all the regional committees.

Chief Minister Conrad said, "I had a talk with the Chief Minister of Assam, in the next few days there are some movements by the central ministers in North East".

"..I am hopeful that within this month of November, we should be able to have the first round of meetings with all the regional committees present and hopefully we'll be able to initiate the talks of the second phase", he added.

CM informed that unofficially a lot of work in the background has been started different committees are already doing their homework and coordinating and discussions have started, but the official talks have not but it is expected to be in this month November.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on October 28 informed that the second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya will be held soon.

“It will be an endeavour to ensure that within the next few weeks, we will try to meet the regional committees and the chief ministers together to take the discussion forward,” CM Sangma said while speaking to reporters.

Sangma further informed that the two-state governments could not meet due to Puja and Diwali holidays.

CM Sangma informed us that different regional committees have been formed and they are moving forward.