Criticizing the Meghalaya government for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Assam, over the disputed areas, the Hynniewterp Youth Council (HYC) has organized an open debate on the signing of the MoU of the first phase of border settlement.

Angry over none of the government officials attending the open debate even after being invited by the HYC, the organization has claimed that the government of Meghalaya parted some of the lands to Assam which is part of the Meghalaya jurisdiction.

The government officials which include Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, Jirang MLA, Sosthenes Sohtun, and the members of the Regional Committee failed to attend the debate for unknown reasons.

The HYC on Wednesday alleged that the MoU signed by the two Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Assam has lands that purely fall under the jurisdiction of Meghalaya were forcibly parted to Assam in the first phase of border settlement.

Hundreds of people participated in the rally organized by the HYC to strongly oppose the signing of the MoU in the first phase of border settlement. During the rally, the placards and banners were displayed along with the wording of condemnation over the MoU which was signed by the two Chief Ministers.

HYC leaders have strongly condemned the Chief Minister and the cabinet ministers and blamed the MoU was signed blindly without any proper verification and there is no consultation with the traditional body and land owners residing in the border area.

The HYC leaders have alleged that Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma and the MDA government have purposely agreed to give away their land to Assam without the consent of the residents and traditional heads who wish to be included in Meghalaya.

Roikupar Synrem, Vice president of HYC Central body in his speech said that according to RTI filed by the HYC it was also found that, the record according to 2011 under Sector 6 the villages around Bakhlapara belongs to Meghalaya, whereas the state government has surrendered the Jimbrigoan and Lyngkhung villages to Assam which is under Meghalaya, adding that, the Council demanded the reinstatement of these villages into Meghalaya.

In this connection, the HYC and the residents of the border area have strongly demanded for revocation of the MoU signed by the CM of Meghalaya and Assam by terming that if the constitution of India can be amended why not revoke the MoU which was signed both by the chief minister of Meghalaya and Assam, he added.