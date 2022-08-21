Assam and Meghalaya on Sunday began the second phase of talks to resolve the remaining six areas of dispute between the two states, after the conclusion of the first phase of talks in which the six areas with ‘fewer complications’ were taken up and an agreement signed between the two states at New Delhi on March 29, 2022.

The first round of talks for the second phase took place at Guwahati on Sunday evening between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

Assam and Meghalaya share 12 disputed areas which include: Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Ratacherra, Khanduli and Psiar, Block 1 and Block 2, Borduar, Langpih, Nongwah- Mawtamur, and Desh Doomreah. The first six were taken up in the first phase were: Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Ratacherra; while Khanduli and Psiar, Block 1 and Block 2, Borduar, Langpih, Nongwah- Mawtamur, and Desh Doomreah, are being taken up in the second phase. The areas in the second phase are said to have ‘more complexities’, hence they would take longer to resolve.

Addressing the press conference after the crucial meeting, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said that in the next 15 days, regional committees will be formed to take forward the discussion on the remaining six areas of dispute between Assam and Meghalaya.

The regional committees will be headed by cabinet ministers from respective states who will be made chairpersons. The members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Councils will also be made part of the regional committees.

Sangma further said that once the regional committees are formed, site visits, public consultation, and consultation with stakeholders will be initiated. He also said that both the Chief Ministers will be visiting certain areas to build confidence amongst the public in the areas of differences.

Sangma also expressed his satisfaction with the signing of the MoU on the six areas of difference, which were taken up in the first phase of the talks between both the States, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The MoU on the first six areas of difference was signed on 29th March 2022 in New Delhi by both the Chief Ministers in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. At present, the Survey of India in collaboration with both States is working to demarcate the borders.



“Both Assam and Meghalaya had initiated the discussion in the process to resolve the border dispute that lasted between Assam and Meghalaya for over 50 years. We have taken the discussion forward and have carried out a very detailed discussion before signing the MoU,” he said adding that “both the Governments are working together to ensure that the survey work completes at the earliest.”

Sangma further stressed that both Governments are very serious to find a permanent and amicable solution to the difference in areas between Assam and Meghalaya.