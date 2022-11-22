The 2nd Edition of the Shillong Literary Festival as part of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2022 at Ward’s Lake Shillong has been cancelled due to the incident at the Assam Meghalaya Border at Mukroh Village.

Notably, the Meghalaya CM called for an emergency along with the village headmen and religious leaders and it was decided to call off the 2nd edition of the Shillong Literary Festival.

As per a release, it states, reports have been received from Police Headquarters, Meghalaya, Shillong that an untoward incident has occurred in Mukroh, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai, having a potential to disturb public peace and tranquillity, and cause a threat to public safety in West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, RiBhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills, which may likely breakdown law and order.

"Whereas, messaging systems like WhatsApp and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube etc. are likely to be used for transmission of information through pictures, videos and text, having the potential to cause a serious breakdown of law and order. Therefore, in order to prevent the misuse of the above-mentioned media to disturb peace and tranquillity in the State of Meghalaya and for maintaining law and order, I, C. V. D. Diengdoh, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Home (Police) Department do hereby promulgate this notification under the provision of Section 5 (ii) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 to prohibit the following types of media for the next 48 (Forty-Eight) hours beginning from 10:30 am on 22' November 2022 in the 7 (seven) districts of Meghalaya namely, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri — Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills Districts," the notification reads.

Violation of this promulgation will be punishable under section 188 IPC and also under the relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, of 1885.

Notably, at least 4 people including a forest guard were killed in a firing incident on November 22 morning in Moikrang in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

As per reports, the incident took place when the forest department team tried to intercept a smuggled timber-laden truck at around 3 am on November 22.

The truck did not stop and ran away leading to a hot chase. However, the forest guard somehow managed to stop the truck by puncturing one of its tyres and apprehending three people, and later brought them to Jiriking.

The police team reached the spot upon receiving inputs on the seizure and brought the smuggled vehicle to the police station.