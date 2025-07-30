Karbi groups visit Assam-Meghalaya border after vandalism of 1951 pillars

A joint team of the Karbi Students' Association (KSA), Hamren Regional Committee (HRC), and the Socheng-Amreng Border Development Committee (SABDC) conducted a field visit to the Langchetok and Tapat areas along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border.

The visit was in response to the recent destruction of historical 1951 concrete boundary pillars, allegedly carried out by miscreants from Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills District.

The team was led by Anthony Tisso, General Secretary of KSA HRC, and Augustin Hanse, Chairman of SABDC. Other key members included Humson Teron, Assistant General Secretary, KSA HRC; Raju Engti Kathar, AGS, KSA HRC; Boronxon Tokbi, Assistant Finance Secretary; James Rongphar, President, KSA Langhemphi Head Branch; Sona Sing Terang Rongchaicho, Secretary, KSA Hamren Head Branch; and Samsing Timung, Secretary, KSA Langhemphi Head Branch.

During the visit, the delegation inspected the damaged border pillars and condemned the act of vandalism, calling it a serious infringement on Assam's territorial integrity.

The team urged both the Assam and Meghalaya governments to intervene immediately and take the necessary steps to restore the boundary demarcations and maintain peace in the sensitive border areas.

The organizations also emphasized the importance of upholding historical and legal boundaries and demanded strict action against those responsible for the destruction.