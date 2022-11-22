A vehicle bearing Assam registration number was torched by unknown miscreants on November 22 in Jhalupara area in Shillong, Meghalaya as the situation continues to remain volatile following the firing incident along Assam-Meghalaya border that claimed 6 lives.

A vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 DK 5958 was torched by unknown miscreants on November 22 in Jhalupara, GS Road, in Shillong city leading to a chaotic situation in the area as the driver of the vehicle made a run for his life.

“We were stopped by the police who said that no vehicle is being allowed to travel to Meghalaya due to the tense situation. While we were looking for an alternate route to return back, suddenly a strong mob of around 20-30 men reached here and we moved away from our vehicle. The mob torched the vehicle while we stood here standing helpless,” said the driver of the torched vehicle.

Official statement on the vehicle owner and details on the incident is yet awaited.

Meanwhile, the security forces posted at the spot managed to bring down the fire but the vehicle has been damaged entirely in the incident.

A tense situation persists after the early morning incident of November 22 wherein following the violent incident that broke out in Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills bordering West Karbi Anglong district on November 22 which claimed 6 lives including one forest guard from the state, Assam Police transfered Superintendent of Police of West Karbi Anglong district Imdad Ali.

As per the latest reports, the Assam government has decided to hand over the case to the central agency.

Earlier in the day on November 22, the Assam government had ordered a judicial probe into the incident wherein a retired judge of Gauhati High Court was supposed to investigate the matter.

Tension flared up on November 22, in West Karbi Anglong when Assam police and a team of forest officials gave a hot chase to a smuggled timber-laden truck after being intercepted by the forest guards.

Following the chase, the team entered Mukroh village, West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

As per sources, a huge crowd allegedly gheraoed the police team holding sharp weapons in their hands. The police team then allegedly opened fire in self-defence in which 6 people have been reported dead including one Assam forest guard.