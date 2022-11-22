Expressing deep condolences to the family of the deceased, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on November 22 said that he would raise the violence issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said this while addressing a press conference over the violence and added, "On hearing of the incident the district magistrate, the SP and other officials rushed to the spot along with the state home minister."

Notably, an FIR has been registered by the Meghalaya police. The names of the deceased who died in the violent clash have been identified as Si Dhar, Thd Shadap, Six Talang, Tang Nartiang among two others seriously injured.

According to reports, a forest guard from Assam who was killed in the clash has been identified as Bidya Singh Lekhte.

On November 22, an unfortunate incident occurred at Mukrang under Jirikending police station in West Karbi Anglong along the Assam-Meghalaya border wherein 6 persons died due to alleged firing by Assam police and forest guards.

"I would like to convey my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," Meghalaya CM added.

As per the reports, a truck carrying timber was detained by the Assam forest officials along with the Assam police.

On hearing this people from the Mukrang village gathered in large numbers and surrounded the Assam police and forest officials which led to firing by Assam police in which 5 persons from Meghalaya and one from Assam died.

CM Sangma said that the state government of Meghalaya strongly condemn the act of Assam police and forest guards entering the state and resorting to firing.

"Government of Meghalaya will take all steps to ensure justice is done and action is taken against all those who are responsible for this inhuman act," the CM added.

The CM also remarked that following the incident all festivals in Meghalaya including the Cherry Blossom Festival have been cancelled and the government has decided to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the departed.

Further, a cabinet meeting will take place later today (November 22) to take the next course of action with respect to the incident.

"We have noted down 4-5 points but we shall be meeting the Union Home Minister and apprise him of the incident," the CM added.

Speaking on the ongoing border talks with the Assam-Meghalaya, CM Sangma said that with this incident, the border talks which are also important will impact both states.

On asked about that no Meghalaya Police were seen on the spot, CM said that the Meghalaya Police were there but were outnumbered by the Assam Police.

“The Mukroh Village does not fall under disputed area but the village very much falls within Meghalaya”, said CM.

“Yes I have spoken to the Assam CM, our discussion was very brief and has assured that whatever can be done by the Assam government and whatever cooperation is required the Assam CM will give his support”, added CM.