As the situation continue to remain tense following the firing incident at Assam-Meghalaya border that claimed six lives including one Assam Forest Guard, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the Officer in Charge (OC) of Zirikinding Police Station, the Forest Range Protection Officer has been suspended while Superintendent of Police of West Karbi Anglong District Imdad Ali has been transferred.

Based on a discussion with the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma during a press briefing on November 22 said that a delegation of the Meghalaya Cabinet will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, November 24 in Delhi. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also informed that the delegation will meet National Human Rights Commission and the delegation will be submitting the report of the incident to the Commission as well.

CM Sangma also informed that the cabinet will also demand a central agency investigation either by the NIA or the CBI into the firing incident at Mukroh village.

Meghalaya CM Sangma informed that all official government programs will be cancelled till 30th of November as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

Meghalaya cabinet has taken a decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as an FIR has been lodged and the DIG of the Eastern Range will be heading the SIT while the state government appealed to government of India that a Central Investigating Agency should take over the investigation.

In the meantime this SIT will start conducting the investigation and as in when the government of India hands it over or proves this investigation to be headed by a central agency. The investigation will be handed over by the SIT to any central agency, as informed by Meghalaya CM Sangma.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also informed that a Judicial Commission under the Commission's of inquiry act 1952 will be constituted to look into all the aspects of this particular incident that has taken place at Mukroh Village

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy CM Prestone Tyngsong, PHE Minister Renikton Lyngdoh and Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla will visit Mukroh village on Wednesday, November 23 and meet the families of those who died in the firing incident. The Chief Minister also informed that they will hand the ex-gratia to the family members of the victims.