The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on November 25 said that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has declared a shutdown of the internet to mask their failure.

''72 hours after the horrific Mukhroh killings have passed, but the MDA government's ineptitude has only led to sheer inaction. Curbing the democratic right to information, the MDA government has declared a shutdown of the internet to mask their failure,'' AITC said in an official statement.

The Trinamool Congress also alleged that the MDA government's complacency is making them complicit in the tragic Mukhroh deaths.

On November 23, the Trinamool Congress targeted the Meghalaya government over the violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border Trinamool Congress.

Expressing his anguish over the violence, National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the incidents show the Meghalaya government's inefficiency in maintaining law and order in the state.

Banerjee even alleged that both Meghalaya and Assam Chief Ministers have taken the state for a granted.

Prior to this, the TMC leader expressed shock over the unfortunate firing incident at Mukroh and said that his thoughts and prayers are with their families in these difficult times.

Tension flared up on November 22, in West Karbi Anglong after Assam police and a team of forest officials gave a hot chase to a smuggled timber-laden truck after being intercepted by the forest guards.

Following the chase, the team entered Mukroh village, West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Later, a huge crowd allegedly gheraoed the police team holding sharp weapons in their hands to defend themselves, the police team then allegedly opened fire that claimed six lives including one Assam forest guard.

Meanwhile, Sangma on November 25 gave a detailed account of the firing incident at Mukroh to Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, Chairperson, of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and other members of the commission.

Sangma termed the incident as a clear violation of human rights, he said informed the chairperson and the members about the series of events that led to the unfortunate and unprovoked firing by the Assam Police and the Assam Forest Guards.

Sangma further sought NHRC's support for necessary action.