Assam-Meghalaya tourist, commercial vehicles to ply normally till September 10

Tourist and commercial vehicles from Assam and Meghalaya will continue to operate normally between the two states until September 10, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said on Sunday, August 23 after holding discussions with tourist taxi associations.

Dhar said another round of talks with representatives from Assam will be held after September 10 to work towards a long-term solution and ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles between the neighbouring states.

The meeting followed Dhar’s discussions with Assam Border Protection Minister Atul Bora in Guwahati on Saturday, amid heightened tensions over the recent violence during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) protest in Shillong. During the incident, Assam-registered vehicles were allegedly targeted and vandalised, with several tourists sustaining injuries.

Under the understanding reached during Sunday’s meeting, commercial and tourist vehicles from both states will be allowed to operate across the Assam-Meghalaya border without obstruction. Meghalaya-registered tourist taxis will be permitted to operate in Assam, while Assam-based commercial and tourist vehicles will similarly be allowed to enter and operate in Meghalaya.

The two sides have also agreed that vehicle movement should continue peacefully and without violence, intimidation or other untoward incidents.

Reports of Vehicles Being Stopped

The agreement came amid reports of continued difficulties on the ground. Several videos circulating on social media showed people claiming that Assam-registered commercial and tourist vehicles were still being stopped from entering Meghalaya at Barapani.

The latest development follows several days of tension that disrupted interstate commercial and tourist vehicle movement, particularly along the busy Guwahati-Shillong route. The restrictions and disruptions had affected tourists, passengers and drivers travelling between the two states.

The temporary arrangement until September 10 is expected to provide time for both sides to hold further discussions and work towards a mechanism that can ensure the free and peaceful movement of commercial and tourist vehicles between Assam and Meghalaya.