Assam Rifles hosts screening of documentary on Naga oral traditions and cultural heritage

A documentary highlighting the oral traditions and cultural heritage of the Naga community was screened at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor as part of efforts to promote cultural understanding and preserve indigenous heritage.

Titled Weaves of Empathy: A Journey into Naga Oral History, the documentary is directed by Parasher Baruah and based on a concept by Vibha Lakhera. It documents the experiences of Naga community elders and younger generations, focusing on the importance of preserving oral histories and strengthening mutual understanding.

The screening was attended by Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, who was the chief guest. Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, senior Army officers, Assam Rifles personnel and other dignitaries were also present.

Addressing the gathering after the screening, Project Empathy founder Vibha Lakhera said storytelling can play an important role in building empathy and fostering stronger social bonds across communities.

Assam Rifles said the event reflected its commitment to preserving the Northeast's cultural heritage while encouraging dialogue, mutual understanding and national integration through community engagement.