The 2024 Inspector General's Conference of the Assam Rifles was held in Shillong, Meghalaya, where key discussions focused on formulating a road map for acquiring new-generation weapon systems and military equipment for the force.

The conference which was chaired by Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, the Director General of Assam Rifles, was conducted at the Directorate General Assam Rifles Headquarters in Laitkor.

Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and Staff Officers of Assam Rifles attended the conference.

In the conference, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera complimented all ranks of the force for their professional conduct and performance under challenging circumstances, further emphasising on the importance of maintaining security and sanctity of the Indo-Myanmar Border.

He said that the Assam Rifles should be prepared for all contingencies and security challenges arising in the future.

One of the major highlights of the conference includes discussions on enhancing the capability and combat potential of the Assam Rifles and preparing a road map for the acquisition of new-generation weapon systems and military equipment for Assam Rifles.

To enhance overall efficiency, the paramilitary force put emphasis on the training and skill development of soldiers and the sharing of best practices amongst units.

The Director General complimented the Formation and Unit Commanders for ensuring peace and tranquillity in their respective areas of responsibility. He also exhorted them to be ever-vigilant on the volatile and dynamic environment under which the Force operates.

The Assam Rifles Inspector General's Conference 2024 provides a valuable platform for the Commanders to deliberate on critical issues related to combat potential, operational readiness, administrative issues and human resource management issues, the release stated.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment from all attendees to uphold the highest standards of operational excellence and to continuously strive for excellence in all spheres.