Sprinter Hima Das also popularly known as Dhing Express interacted with NCC cadets at NEHU campus in Shillong, Meghalaya and boosted the confidence of the cadets by sharing her experiences.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat – I Camp at NEHU campus, Shillong is continuing on with full enjoyment and enthusiasm as the young cadets participated in various competitions displaying the vibrant culture of their states through singing and dancing with pride.

NCC Cadets at Shillong camp

Cultural competitions comprising of Group Song, Group Dance, Solo Song, Solo Dance, National Integration Awareness Presentation, Debate and Extempore competition were held. The cadets underwent a two day special training by the Ex Participants Association of India popularly known as EXPA ,an NGO of ex cadets from all over the country.

The aim of the special training was to teach cadets life skills, identify their strengths and weaknesses, develop inter personal skills and to groom them to be future leaders . The cadets were also taught unity in diversity through inter mixing of cadets of various states and cadets teaching their own cultural dances and songs to each other.

NCC cadets in front of Air Force Museum

The cadets also had a fun-packed day on 12 Dec 2023 and were able to witness the glorious sites of Cheerapunji (Sohra) as they visited the attractions of Thangkharang Park, Mawsmai Cave, Nohsngithiang Falls, and the Air Force Museum.

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