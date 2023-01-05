Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the attack on religious places and churches in Chhattisgarh and called for an immediate intervention of the state government to ensure that those who are responsible for this kind of crime should be brought to Justice.

CM said that is a very unfortunate incident and the Christian community has always been at the receiving end in these aspects therefore this kind of thing must stop at once.

CM Sangma has urged upon the district administration and the state governments in those states especially the Chhattisgarh government to intervene and ensure that those who are responsible for this kind of crime should be brought to Justice.

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While replying to the query on the letter issued by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kamrup who had sought details of churches established in the last year in the state and instances of conversions in Assam, Conrad said that this is something that is really something which is unnecessary such documents are very unfortunate.

Sangma informed that this is something that is really uncommon and uncalled for.

“I saw the clarification and the chief minister of Assam had stated that this was not an instruction given by the government but it was done by the local administration and he had also assured that he would look into the matter and this thing would be revoked,” said Sangma.