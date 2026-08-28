Assam trio held in Meghalaya with suspected stolen motorcycles, one escapes

Meghalaya Police arrested three people from Assam after they were allegedly caught with three motorcycles suspected to have been stolen in the Weilai area of East Khasi Hills district, while another suspect managed to escape.

Acting on information received at around 2:10 pm on August 27, a team from Mawsynram Police Station laid an ambush in the area. Police spotted four people with three motorcycles, following which the group allegedly tried to flee towards a nearby jungle.

With the help of local villagers, police managed to apprehend three of them. The fourth person escaped and could not be traced despite a search.

The motorcycles recovered were a Yamaha R15 bearing registration number AS-01-FV-4193, a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 bearing registration number AS-25-Z-1346, and another Yamaha R15 bearing registration number AS-27-F-1263. Police said none of the motorcycles had ignition keys and all had their wiring systems directly connected, raising suspicion that they may have been stolen.

The arrested men were identified as Nipu Das, 25, Karan Sundi, 22, and Babu Basumatary, 26, all residents of Tampur in Assam.

The three men and the recovered motorcycles were taken to Mawsynram Police Station for verification and further legal action. Police said an investigation is underway to establish the ownership and origin of the motorcycles and identify other people who may be linked to the suspected vehicle theft network.