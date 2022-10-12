The Garo community in Assam's Goalpara district organized a massive demonstration, demanding capital punishment for the criminals who abducted and gang-raped a Garo schoolgirl.

Three non-local men kidnapped a Garo girl on her way home from school near the Paikan area of the Goalpara district.

Notably, the victim had gone to a cultural event as part of a tree planting program and was coming home with a male classmate through a reserve forest area near Bolbola hamlet in Paikan when the gang assaulted them.

The three males, who belonged to a minority community, assaulted the boy until he passed out and dumped him beneath a culvert before taking the girl to a remote location where they committed the crime.

According to reports, the injured kid regained consciousness and informed residents in the vicinity, leading to the girl's rescue.

Following the incident, residents in the region organized a protest rally urging the three accused individuals to face harsh punishment.

On October 4, school students, teachers, village elders, and members of the general public gathered together to conduct a demonstration, shouting slogans and waving banners and posters condemning the crime and seeking justice for the victim.