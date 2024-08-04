The Lariti Multipurpose Hall buzzed with excitement on August 3 as Meghalaya's most talented and beautiful young women vied for the titles of Miss Universe Meghalaya and Miss Teen Meghalaya 2024.

Bahun Nongrum emerged victorious, claiming the coveted Miss Universe Meghalaya 2024 crown. Chaivalry Lartang and Lily Kharthangmaw secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively. Nongrum will go on to represent the state at Miss Universe India 2024, while Lartang and Kharthangmaw will compete at Miss Northeast 2024 in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

In the teen category, Fortunate Mika Dkhar was crowned Miss Teen Meghalaya 2024, with Palei Chyne and Nikita Nongrum as first and second runners-up. Dkhar will represent Meghalaya at Miss Teen Diva in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The event drew high-profile attendees, including Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh as Chief Guest and Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Sanbor Shullai as Guest of Honour. Arts and Culture Principal Secretary Federick Roy Kharkongor attended as a special guest.

A distinguished panel of judges presided over the competition, featuring Amjad Khan, Director of Operations and Marketing for Miss Universe India; Arshina Sumbul, Miss Grand International India 2023; Divija Gambhir, State Director for Miss Universe Rajasthan and Miss India Multinational 2021; and Mele Pucho, State Director for Miss Universe Nagaland.

Winners received substantial cash prizes, with Miss Meghalaya 2024 taking home Rs 1 lakh and Miss Teen Meghalaya 2024 winning Rs 25,000. Runners-up in both categories also received monetary awards.

The pageant, supported by Meghalaya Tourism and the Department of Arts and Culture, saw numerous subtitle winners across various categories, celebrating the diverse talents and attributes of the contestants.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, originally slated to attend as Chief Guest, had to cancel due to unforeseen circumstances.