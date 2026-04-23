Balmanduri FC thrash Attong Matgrik 7-1 in Meghalaya State League

Balmanduri FC registered a dominant 7-1 win over Attong Matgrik FC in a Group G fixture of the 5th Meghalaya State League at Williamnagar on April 23, delivering one of the most one-sided results of the competition so far.

The match stood as the sole fixture of the day, with other groups on a scheduled break. Group G, which features five teams, has a tighter match calendar compared to the other groups, allowing for more frequent fixtures.

Balmanduri, representing North Garo Hills, responded strongly after losing their opening match on April 18. The side took control early and built a commanding lead in the first half with four goals. Goodnear Marak opened the scoring in the 21st minute, followed by Jurisbirth Marak in the 30th. Ganapati Rabha extended the lead in the 41st minute before captain Chichang M Momin added a fourth just before half-time.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Balmanduri maintaining pressure and adding to their tally. Substitutes Nilaybhumi Rabha and Dipunjay Rabha scored in the 70th and 75th minutes respectively, while Jurisbirth Marak completed his brace in the 81st minute to make it 7-0.

Attong Matgrik FC managed a late consolation goal through Sunil M Marak in the 85th minute, marking their first goal of the season. The South Garo Hills side had lost their previous two matches without scoring and remain at the bottom of the Group G standings.

Action in the group continues on April 24, when A'chik SCO Rongjeng take on Janepih YSCA at 3 pm.