Bangladeshi man caught in Meghalaya border impasse handed over after verification

A Bangladeshi national who spent several hours stranded in no-man's land along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya was handed over to his family on June 11 after authorities verified his identity, bringing an end to a tense standoff between the border forces of the two countries.

The incident unfolded in the Nandirchar sector near Mahendraganj in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills district, where personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) disagreed over the nationality and identity of the individual. Videos purportedly showing the confrontation circulated widely on social media, although their authenticity could not be independently verified.

According to BSF officials, the man was identified as Sati Rajbanshi, a resident of Chalna village in Bangladesh's Rajshahi district. He was allegedly intercepted while attempting to enter India without valid travel documents.

The situation escalated when BSF personnel sought to return him to Bangladesh, but BGB officials allegedly refused to accept him. The disagreement left Rajbanshi stranded in the border's no-man's land from Wednesday.

A commander-level flag meeting between the two border forces failed to resolve the issue initially, resulting in Rajbanshi remaining in the area throughout the night.

The episode was marked by conflicting claims from both sides. While Bangladeshi authorities reportedly questioned the man's identity and nationality, BSF officials alleged that BGB personnel had picked him up from his village in Rajshahi and attempted to push him into Indian territory.

Rejecting reports that Rajbanshi was disabled, BSF officials described the claim as "totally false". A BSF official said, "The narrative claimed by the Bangladesh counterpart was totally false."

According to the BSF, its personnel remained on alert after noticing what they described as an attempt to push the man across the border and prevented him from entering Indian territory.

"He was caught by BGB and Bangladesh officials who tried to push him into Indian territory. He was caught from his village," the official said.

The BSF maintained that Rajbanshi is a Bangladeshi citizen and said all standard procedures were followed after he was intercepted near the border.

The deadlock ended on Thursday morning when Rajbanshi's relatives arrived with documents confirming his identity. Following verification, he was handed over to his family.

"With this, the standoff was called off, and the situation is normal," the BSF official said.

The incident comes amid increased scrutiny of illegal migration along India's eastern border, with authorities across several northeastern states intensifying efforts to identify and deport undocumented foreign nationals.