A Bangladeshi national employed as an electrician in Bengaluru was arrested in Meghalaya while attempting to return to his home country, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities set up a checkpoint on Saturday evening at Sohra in East Khasi Hills district. According to Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, the vehicle carrying the suspect did not stop when signalled by police, prompting a chase.

The car was eventually intercepted near the Seven Sisters Falls viewpoint. The man was identified as Robiul Islam, 32, a resident of Tengra Khali in Pirojpur, Bangladesh. He had no documentation permitting his stay or travel in India.

“He admitted to being a resident of Tengra Khali in Pirojpur in Bangladesh, and told police during interrogation that he worked as an electrician in Bengaluru,” said Syiem.

Islam also revealed that he regularly used the route to travel between Bangladesh and India. The vehicle’s driver and another occupant, both residents of Ichamati Bazaar near the international border, were arrested for assisting the illegal entry, police said.