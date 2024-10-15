The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Rayonald Kharkamni, Vice-President of the Meghalaya Cricket Association, as a match observer for the upcoming third Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

Kharkamni, who also serves as President of the Ri-Bhoi District Cricket Association, has been recognised for his extensive efforts in promoting cricket throughout Meghalaya.

His new role as a BCCI match observer involves preparing official reports on various aspects of the game, including venue conditions, umpire performance, and player conduct.

This appointment comes as part of the highly anticipated Test series between India and New Zealand.

The series kicks off on Wednesday with the first Test in Bengaluru, followed by matches in Pune and Mumbai on October 24 and November 1, respectively.