The North East Express, en route from AnandVihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya Junction in Assam's Guwahati, derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar's Buxar district.

The derailment resulted in the loss of five lives and left seventy individuals injured.

Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya expressed deep concern over the incident, stating, "I have spoken with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the unfortunate Northeast Express train derailment at Buxar. Regrettably, we have lost five passengers, and 37 passengers with critical injuries are currently receiving medical care at AIIMS Patna. An alternative train has been arranged to transport passengers to Assam since early this morning. We are diligently working to ascertain whether any Meghalayans are among the 37 severely injured individuals. State officials maintain continuous contact to provide updates on the situation. We remain in close coordination with railway authorities and are closely monitoring the situation".

Meghalaya citizens seeking assistance are encouraged to reach out to State authorities for support during this challenging time.

Support available on the helpline No. 18003453644.