Two bike-borne miscreants who had snatched a mobile phone from a woman in Shillong on July 31, were arrested on August 1, police said.

The mobile had been snatched from one Jennyta Swer who was on her way from Law-u-Sib to Madanriting on Sunday. After investigating the matter, a team of police from Shillong were able to arrest the duo within 24 hours.

East Khasi Hills District Police SP Sylvester Nongtnger informed that the two arrested youths have been identified as Othaniel Marbaniang (19) and Govind Singh (20).

“The two stopped to ask the woman for her mobile to make a call. When she refused, they snatched it”, said SP Nongtnger.

Following the incident, a case was registered with the Madanriting Police Station.

On Sunday, Madanriting Police Station arrested the duo from Mawblei after keeping a look-out for them.

"The motorbike Yamaha (brand new) with temp number MT.15 (Y 2) has been seized and the mobile phone which they snatched recovered", informed an official.

"Their involvement in other such cases cannot be ruled out for which a thorough investigation will be done," the SP added.