The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its list of campaigners for the upcoming bye-election in the 56-Gambegre (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency, located in Meghalaya. With an eye on strengthening its outreach efforts and engaging with local communities, the BJP revealed the names of prominent party leaders who will spearhead the campaign.

The party's campaign lineup features leaders such as Anil Antony, Rikman Momin, and AL Hek, who will be at the forefront of the BJP's efforts to garner support for its candidate, Bernard Marak. The team will focus on mobilizing voters and addressing the pressing local issues that resonate with the constituents.

Additionally, other prominent leaders including Sambor Shullai, Sukhi Pariat, and David Kharsati will be tasked with engaging in grassroots discussions, aimed at ensuring a robust connection with the electorate. BJP leaders Anzie Sangma and Sewina Marak are also set to join the campaign trail, reinforcing the party's presence in the region.

The BJP's candidate for the Gambegre constituency, Bernard Marak, will be up against Congress' Jingjang M Marak, who has been fielded as the opposition's candidate for the Scheduled Tribe-reserved seat. The bye-election presents a crucial contest as political parties strive to secure their hold in the state's tribal regions.

The bye-polls in Meghalaya are part of a larger electoral exercise involving 48 Assembly constituencies across 15 states, including Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal, among others. The bypolls are scheduled for November 13, with the counting of votes set for November 23. This electoral event will occur in two phases, coinciding with the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) announcement on October 15.

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