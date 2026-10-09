‘BJP can never break TMC in Meghalaya’: Mukul Sangma rules out joining national party

Meghalaya Leader of Opposition and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Sangma on October 8 ruled out joining the BJP or any other national party, dismissing speculation about a possible political shift amid reports of attempts to weaken the TMC in the state.

“BJP can never break TMC in Meghalaya. And as far as I am concerned, Mukul Sangma is not joining the BJP nor any political party, no national party,” the former chief minister said.

Asked whether the BJP had approached him, Sangma neither confirmed nor denied any contact, saying he would not disclose such information even if an approach had been made.

“You cannot rule out BJP approaching many people. I have given examples of other states. Why do I give these examples? You have to read between the lines,” he said.

He added that he would not provide a specific answer on the matter, stating, “Even if they approach me, I will not tell you.”

Sangma also declined to comment directly on reports that the BJP was allegedly attempting to engineer a split within the Meghalaya TMC. However, he reiterated that the party could not be weakened in the state.

The remarks come amid speculation over the TMC’s future in Meghalaya. The party emerged as the principal opposition force in 2021 after several former Congress leaders, including Sangma, joined its ranks.

The TMC currently has five MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.