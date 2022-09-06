The National vice president of the National People’s Party (NPP) and Deputy CM Prestone Tyngsong said that the BJP can pull out of the Government but it is already too late.

Speaking to reporters, Tyngsong said that NPP welcomes the BJP’s decision to pull out of the MDA government, Tynsong, however, said, “The MDA government under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma and my stand is very clear that if they want to pull out of the MDA government we welcome that but it seems it is already late.”

He was reacting to a recent statement of the BJP national vice-president in-charge Meghalaya Chuba Ao on Saturday that within a month the party will take a final call on whether to pull out of the NPP-led MDA government.

Due to allegations of corruption and unlawful activity, the BJP had threatened to dissolve the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) administration led by Conrad K. Sangma within a month.

With the Assembly election less than six months away, BJP insiders claimed that this time, things are different. The "attempted annihilation" of Mr. Sangma's fiercest opponent, State BJP Vice-President Bernard N. Marak, who was detained more than a month ago on suspicion of operating a sex business out of his farmstead close to Tura town, has been one of the contributing factors.

Mr. Marak has been eyeing Mr. Sangma's home territory in Tura, the hub of the Garo Hills.

Mr. Marak was framed, according to the State BJP. "We haven't given up on him. After the court rules on his lawsuit, we will make a decision, Mr. Ao stated.

Prestone Tynsong, a prominent NPP figure and the deputy chief minister of Meghalaya, downplayed the BJP's threat. He reiterated his party's resolve to uphold its "custom" of forgoing any pre-election coalition, saying, "We will see when it happens."