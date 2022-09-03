Meghalaya in-charge and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chuba Ao on Saturday, September 3, informed that the Saffron party may withdraw their support from the National People's Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in Meghalaya.

“The discussion is going on, we may or we may not withdraw the alliance from the NPP, we will discuss with the National President to withdraw or not”, informed Chuba Ao while speaking to reporters after the meeting.

On asked about the pre-poll alliance with any party for the 2023 election, Ao said that the BJP will not request or ask any party but expressed confidence that the next government cannot be formed without the saffron party's support.

Reacting to the statement made by NPP Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma said, that the NPP will fight the 2023 solo, Chuba Ao react by saying, “We cannot dictate or request them (National People's Party [NPP]). But without BJP, the next government will not be formed”.

Terming the election alliance as not a permanent relation, Ao said that “after the election, everyone will be doing their own business…but that is my statement, the next government within the support of the BJP no government can be formed”, he added.

Earlier this week while addressing a press conference in Delhi NPP Chief Conrad K Sangma said that the party is gearing up for the upcoming polls. Sangma said that NPP will go for polls alone and will not forge any alliance with BJP or any other political parties.