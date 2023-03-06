Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on March 6 slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for joining hands with Meghalaya’s National People’s Party (NPP) after publicly declaring Conrad Sangma led government marred with massive corruption and the state being the most corrupt in the entire nation.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh wrote, “A few days back Conrad Sangma’s Govt in Meghalaya was the MOST corrupt in the country according to both PM & HM. Now of course, BJP in a fit of amnesia I suppose, is joining hands with him. Meghalaya deserves better”.

Sharing two videos on Twitter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah speaking during their poll campaign in Meghalaya, Ramesh points out to the U-turn made by the BJP party after their public slamming of Conrad Sangma led NPP government.

The decision to form an alliance was announced by Conrad Sangma, the president of the NPP and the current Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Sangma expressed his gratitude to the BJP and HSPDP for their support, and also thanked the two independent candidates who had pledged their support to the NPP-led alliance.

The NPP won the highest number of seats in the recently concluded Meghalaya Assembly elections, but fell short of a majority.

But after a night of high voltage political action, the two members of HSPDP took back their support.

Earlier, National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on March 3 called on Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form the government in the northeastern state.

Sangma, the outgoing chief minister, claimed that he has an "absolute majority with 32 MLAs" on his side in the 60-member assembly but refused to give details of supporting parties.

Addressing a press conference before going to Raj Bhawan, Sangma said, "We have an absolute majority. The BJP has already extended its support. Some others have also given their support."

Mawrie also claimed that the new government will take oath on March 7 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the programme. The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each. The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats, while the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front won two seats each. Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Also read : Meghalaya Election Update: NPP-BJP-HSPDP alliance to form government in the state