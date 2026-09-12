‘BJP is the right choice’: Former UDP leader Jemino Mawthoh joins BJP ahead of 2028 Meghalaya polls

Former UDP leader and political figure Dr Jemino Mawthoh formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying he chose the party after assessing the political situation in Meghalaya and at the national level.

Speaking after joining the BJP, Mawthoh said his decision was based on his understanding of the Constitution and the BJP’s stated ideological principles, including democracy, “positive secularism”, integral humanism and value-based politics.

“I feel right now the BJP is the right choice,” Mawthoh said, adding that he did not see another political alternative offering the same direction at present.

Mawthoh said the BJP’s approach towards India’s diversity and complexity also influenced his decision to join the party.

Looking ahead to the 2028 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Mawthoh expressed confidence that the BJP could make a significant impact in the state.

“I’m very certain that 2028, you will see the difference,” he said, asserting that the BJP was “all set to come to power in 2028.”

Mawthoh also highlighted Meghalaya’s dependence on financial support from the Centre and credited the present state government with facilitating the implementation of various central schemes and projects in the state.

He argued that a stronger BJP presence in Meghalaya could further strengthen Centre-state relations and accelerate development in the state.

Thanking the BJP leadership for welcoming him, Mawthoh said Meghalaya has “hidden treasures” in areas such as education, natural resources and river systems, and stressed the need to turn these resources into opportunities for the people.

He also spoke about the need to align Meghalaya’s regional aspirations with national objectives. Referring to his discussions with BJP leaders, Mawthoh said he believed the party could provide a platform to bridge the two.

Mawthoh further backed measures to improve the ease of doing business and create greater economic opportunities in Meghalaya, saying he was looking forward to a change in the state’s political and development landscape.

His entry into the BJP comes as political parties in Meghalaya begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, with the BJP seeking to expand its organisational and electoral footprint in the state.