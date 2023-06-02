Himalaya M Shangpliang, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA, has been appointed as the Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya's Education Department. The appointment comes with various perks and facilities under Category "A".

In a recent notification issued by Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner & Secretary in-charge of Education, it was announced that Himalaya M Shangpliang, the former legislator from Mawsynram and a notable spokesperson for the BJP, has been appointed as the Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya's Education Department. The appointment holds considerable significance for the state's education sector.

Known for his unwavering dedication to public service and his active involvement in various political and social initiatives, Shangpliang has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the education sector. As an MLA, he consistently advocated for the betterment of educational institutions and policies in Meghalaya.