BJP leader Sunil Deodhar apologizes after controversial remarks on Christians in Meghalaya

Senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar has sparked controversy by allegedly mocking Christians and Jesus Christ during a gathering in Meghalaya, prompting protests and a police complaint. Deodhar later issued an apology following public outrage and criticism from his own party.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) condemned Deodhar’s remarks, calling them “divisive rhetoric,” while the party’s youth wing filed a police complaint accusing him of targeting Christians. The incident reportedly occurred during a speech at an indigenous forum meeting last week, which went viral on social media, drawing criticism from political parties and civil society groups in the Christian-majority state.

Deodhar, who hails from Maharashtra, reportedly made the remarks in the local Khasi language, allegedly including terms perceived as derogatory toward Christians and Jesus Christ. State BJP general secretary W. Pohshang emphasized that the leader’s comments showed “severe bias against Christians” and added that Deodhar referred to Christ as an outsider or “dkhar.”

In response, the NPP expressed concern over the remarks, stating they incited hatred and division. The party highlighted that the statements were “factually incorrect” and could threaten communal harmony.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), a social organization, staged protests across Shillong, burning an effigy of Deodhar and demanding accountability. Amid rising criticism, BJP state leadership distanced itself from Deodhar’s remarks, urging him to issue a public apology.

Deodhar’s apology acknowledged that his statements “hurt religious sentiments” and expressed “immense respect for Christ.” The statement was reportedly shared with the BJP state unit and circulated in the media.

Earlier, NPP spokesperson HM Shangpliang called the comments “baseless” and intended to create division, urging political leaders to promote peace, tolerance, and understanding. He warned that such statements could undermine social cohesion and demanded accountability.

The police confirmed that a complaint has been received and is under examination. Authorities have appealed for calm and asked the public not to spread inflammatory content online.