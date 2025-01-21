The Bharatiya Janata Party's Meghalaya unit has unanimously reelected Rikman G Momin as state president, backing his leadership ahead of crucial electoral battles.

The decision comes as the party prepares for upcoming Autonomous District Council elections and the Lok Sabha polls. Party officials praised Momin's organisational reforms during his previous term, which they say strengthened internal cohesion and team dynamics.

"By imposing faith in Rikman G Momin, yet again, the party has signalled its confidence of a great showing under his able stewardship," a BJP statement noted, pointing to increased membership and defections from other parties to BJP ranks.

During his first term, Momin focused on restructuring the party organisation, emphasising teamwork and boosting morale among party workers. The state unit highlighted his success in attracting political leaders from rival parties, indicating growing BJP influence in the northeastern state.

The party also emphasised its role in implementing central government schemes in Meghalaya, suggesting Momin's continued leadership would strengthen this connection between state and federal initiatives.

AL Hek, Chairman, MTDC Sanbor Shullai and former BJP president Ernest Mawrie were also named national council members of the party.